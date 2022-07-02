Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

KRRGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised Karora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Karora Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 48,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,286. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

