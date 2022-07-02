Kattana Price Down 10.8% This Week (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002732 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $26,879.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00159900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00634120 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00084220 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016236 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

