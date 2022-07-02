Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $38.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.