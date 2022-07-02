Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $9,851.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00137725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000196 BTC.

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

