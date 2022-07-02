Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $33.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

