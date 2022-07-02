Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 266.7 days.

Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at $$12.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $18.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.