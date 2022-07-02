Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $170.00

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 173.97 ($2.13), with a volume of 250774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.20 ($2.16).
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The company has a market capitalization of £309.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.18.
Kin and Carta Company Profile (LON:KCT)
