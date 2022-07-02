Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $170.00

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 173.97 ($2.13), with a volume of 250774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.20 ($2.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The company has a market capitalization of £309.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.18.

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves financial services, retail and distribution, industrial and agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and public and other sectors.

