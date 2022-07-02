Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Tops $179,106.70 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $179,106.70 and approximately $3,659.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00148765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00689983 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00085323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars.

