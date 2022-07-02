Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($97.87) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($94.68) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($114.89) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €40.88 ($43.49) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.64. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($87.04).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

