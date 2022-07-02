Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 708,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 107,874 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,499,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,025,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,649 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAII traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,959. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

