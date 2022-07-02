KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KIO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.73. 119,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,944. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,691,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.