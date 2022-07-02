KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,925 shares during the quarter. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust makes up 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

