Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27.30 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Klaytn has a market cap of $669.00 million and approximately $27.30 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,913,276,093 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

