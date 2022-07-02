Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS KOMOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 45,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle. The company sells its products online. Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc was formerly known as Komo Plant Based Foods Inc and changed its name to Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc in March 2021.

