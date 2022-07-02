Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS KOMOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 45,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
About Komo Plant Based Foods
