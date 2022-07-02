Komodo (KMD) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $23.99 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00279006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00079359 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00070741 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,509,720 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

