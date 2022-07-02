Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,221 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,345,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

