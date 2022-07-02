K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.40) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €20.50 ($21.81) to €26.50 ($28.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of KPLUY opened at $11.25 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

