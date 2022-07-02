Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. 27,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.3138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.50.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

