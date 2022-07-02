Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the May 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NYSE KD traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $10.04. 2,442,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,394. Kyndryl has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

