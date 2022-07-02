LABS Group (LABS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,180.00

LABS Group (LABS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $5,180.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00808753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016221 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

