Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Update

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGDDF remained flat at $$22.70 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Lagardere has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Lagardere Company Profile

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

