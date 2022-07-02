Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,922,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,750,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $225.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

