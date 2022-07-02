Largo (TSE:LGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 57710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Largo in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Largo alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Largo ( TSE:LGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$54.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Largo Inc. will post 1.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Company Profile (TSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.