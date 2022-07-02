Largo (TSE:LGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 57710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Largo in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.
Largo Company Profile (TSE:LGO)
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
Recommended Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.