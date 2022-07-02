Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43,220.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $176,018.43 and approximately $43,220.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

