Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 439.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.