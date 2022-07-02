Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

