Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 2,093 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.8% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after acquiring an additional 245,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,157,000 after buying an additional 300,495 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

