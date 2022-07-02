Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

