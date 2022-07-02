Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,100 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 1,381,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 770.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on FINMF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Leonardo to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

