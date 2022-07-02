Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 115.5% in June

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 181.0 days.

Shares of LEFUF stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

