Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Achieves $146,208.58

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $146,208.58 and $5.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,222.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.57 or 0.05433984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00030036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00263699 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.64 or 0.00611963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00076234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00535392 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

