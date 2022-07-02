Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Down 39.7% in June

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 733,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.16. 279,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,164. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $99.52 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average is $132.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

