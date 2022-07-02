Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LWAY stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

