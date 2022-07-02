Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Lightbridge has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.60.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (Get Rating)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
