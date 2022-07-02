Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.30 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $134,555.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00263764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002430 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.