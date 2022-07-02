Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 60.6% in June

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,599 shares of company stock worth $85,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 1,694.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,201. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMB shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

