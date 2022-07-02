Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.68, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

LNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lindsay by 6,016.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

