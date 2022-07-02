Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.68, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Shares of LNN stock traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.93. 87,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Lindsay by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LNN shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

