Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

LEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Lion Electric from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.55.

NYSE LEV opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $807.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.01. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at about $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

