Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Trading Down 8.8%

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49.
Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:NGZ)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.