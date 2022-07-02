Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.
OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $9.88 on Friday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile (Get Rating)
