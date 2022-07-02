Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $433.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

