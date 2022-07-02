Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Down 58.4% in June

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DRAY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 65,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,515. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRAY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,830,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after buying an additional 1,358,346 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $12,362,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $8,361,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $7,688,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $6,159,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.