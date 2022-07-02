Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Down 51.9% in June

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MGIC stock remained flat at $$17.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,507. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $872.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

