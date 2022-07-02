Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

