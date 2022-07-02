Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 114,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.