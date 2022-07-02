Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 244.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358,905 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Manulife Financial worth $40,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,304,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 439,766 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.52 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.