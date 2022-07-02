Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84,745 shares during the period. Teleflex comprises approximately 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $99,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $255.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.81 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.92.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

