Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,705 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $125,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

