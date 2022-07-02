Marathon Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,921 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $45,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in Vipshop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 193,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 475,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

